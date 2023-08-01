ED raids Hero Motorcorp chairman Pawan Munjal over money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of Hero Motorcorp chairman Pawan Munjal in a case of alleged money laundering, signalling a major escalation of investigation against a prominent businessman and triggering a fall in the share price of the company. The searches were carried out at premises located in Delhi and Gurugram in accordance with provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO at Hero MotoCorp.

The investigation comes after a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint against a person, allegedly close to Pawan Munjal, who was investigated on charges of carrying undeclared foreign currency.

In March last year, the Income Tax department raided Pawan Munjal and his company Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation.

Hero MotoCorp became the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer in 2001, in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year, and has maintained the title for the past 20 consecutive years. The company has presence across 40 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and South and Central America.

