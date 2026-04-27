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ED cracks down on suspected interstate liquor racket, raids 9 sites in Arunachal

ED cracks down on suspected interstate liquor racket, raids 9 sites in Arunachal

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, The Enforcement Directorate has carried out coordinated searches at nine locations across Arunachal Pradesh in connection with a suspected large-scale interstate liquor smuggling and money laundering network, officials said on Monday.

ED cracks down on suspected interstate liquor racket, raids 9 sites in Arunachal

The action, taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , is part of an expanding probe that points to a syndicate exploiting tax differentials among states.

Officials said liquor designated for sale within Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly diverted and supplied illegally to markets in Assam and other states.

The searches, conducted earlier this week, spanned multiple towns such as Itanagar, Naharlagun, Seppa, Ziro, Daporijo, Namsai and Roing, targeting wholesale liquor businesses suspected of being linked to the network.

According to officials, the investigation stems from a series of FIRs registered by Assam Police over the illegal transportation of liquor from Arunachal Pradesh into Assam.

Inputs from the Assam Excise Department further strengthened the case. An Enforcement Case Information Report was registered on October 17, 2024, and later widened through an addendum incorporating 173 additional FIRs.

On-ground staff reportedly confirmed that records, including stock registers and daily cash collections, were being routed to offices associated with the alleged controllers.

The ED said it seized approximately 40 lakh in unaccounted cash during the searches.

In a significant finding, 14 seals, some purportedly belonging to the Excise Department of the Arunachal Pradesh government, were recovered from one of the premises. These are suspected to have been used to create fake transport permits to facilitate the unauthorised movement of liquor.

Further investigation is underway, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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