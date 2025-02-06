Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED director Rahul Navin summoned by Delhi court over failure to provide legible copies of documents to accused

PTI |
Feb 06, 2025 12:16 PM IST

ED director summoned by Delhi court over failure to provide legible copies of documents to accused

A Delhi court has summoned Enforcement Directorate Director Rahul Navin over the agency's failure to provide legible copies of documents to accused in a 88 crore money laundering case connected to a SEBI-related cheating and fraud matter.

Delhi court summons ED Director Rahul Navin over failure to provide documents to accused in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88 crore money laundering case.(HT Archive)
Delhi court summons ED Director Rahul Navin over failure to provide documents to accused in 88 crore money laundering case.(HT Archive)

Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami directed Navin to appear before the court on March 26, and give in writing the status of documents to be provided to the accused persons.

The judge passed the order in the case against Unickon Securities Pvt Ltd and its promoters after Enforcement Directorate (ED) Deputy Director Dipin Goyal submitted before the court that "the copies which are supplied to the accused persons are the best possible copies available with the department."

The judge also noted the delay in the matter and absence of the ED's counsel during the hearing on January 25, the date of the order.

"In view of the submissions and the delay in the matter with regard to providing of the legible copies as seen from the order sheets dated March 28, 2024, this court deems it appropriate to direct the Director of ED along with the Investigating Officer to appear in the court and give in writing the status of documents to be provided to the accused persons," the judge said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On