ED examines Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday examined Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s elder brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with its money laundering probe in the export of a fertiliser meant for Indian farmers in connivance with others, people familiar with the development said.

Gehlot appeared at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi along with his lawyer around 11.30 am following which his statement was recorded under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The agency raided his office premises in July last year around the time a political slugfest was going on in the state between his chief minister brother and then deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

People cited above said the Rajasthan high court last week asked Agrasain Gehlot to cooperate with the probe while asking the central anti-money laundering agency not to take any coercive action against him.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on an investigation carried out by the customs department and the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) in 2009 in the export of Muriate of Potash or MOP worth ₹57 lakh in 12 consignments the same year. MOP is a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy.

The customs department’s investigation report, reviewed by HT, states that Agrasain Gehlot’s company – M/s Anupam Krishi – allegedly played a key role in the irregularities. It is suspected that the MOP was exported to companies in Malaysia and Singapore.

The customs probe report states that Agrasain Gehlot “knowingly opted to become a part of the syndicate in the entire chain of the conspiracy by facilitating the said consortium (of private companies) by supplying subsidized MOP, which was meant for sale to farmers only and forged documents for which he admittedly gained a certain amount as his commission”.