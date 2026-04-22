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ED files charge sheet against British national in Videocon money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said British citizen Sachin Dev Duggal is a resident of London and chairman of Swiss company nHoldings SA

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:25 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against British citizen Sachin Dev Duggal in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering against the Videocon Group, the agency said on Wednesday.

The ED said Sachin Dev Duggal failed to appear before it. (X)

It said Duggal, a resident of London and chairman of Swiss company nHoldings SA, is the beneficial owner of Indian tech firms Nivio Technologies and Engineer.AI. The ED added he “was the key beneficiary of a calculated scheme through which funds from Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) were siphoned and laundered through a chain of overseas entities”.

In December 2024, the ED filed a charge sheet against Videocon Group chairman Venugopal N Dhoot and 12 others in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a June 2020 Central Bureau of Investigation first information report alleging that Videocon Hydrocarbon Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned VIL step-down subsidiary, availed a Standby Letter of Credit facility of $2,773.60 million from a State Bank of India-led consortium of banks ostensibly to develop oil and gas assets in Mozambique, Brazil, and Indonesia.

The ED said Duggal ensured that all companies in India and abroad remained under his direct control through this reorganisation. “However, end use of these funds are still unexplained. As per the financial statement of nHoldings SA for the year ending on March 31, 2013, the investments in Nivio were fully written off.”

The ED said Duggal failed to appear before it even as summons were issued to him. HT has reached out to Duggal’s lawyer for comments. The story will be updated if a response is received.

 
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