Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ED gets 6-day custody of Soren’s aide
india news

ED gets 6-day custody of Soren’s aide

A special PMLA court here on Wednesday granted the ED six-day custody of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Pankaj Mishra for probe in an alleged money laundering case linked to illegal mining in the state.
Mishra, a political aide of chief minister Hemant Soren, was arrested by ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Tuesday.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

A special PMLA court here on Wednesday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) six-day custody of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Pankaj Mishra for probe in an alleged money laundering case linked to illegal mining in the state.

Mishra, a political aide of chief minister Hemant Soren, was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday.

“Mishra was produced before the court. After hearing both sides, the court granted the law enforcement agency six-day remand of Mishra, which will be counted from Thursday. For tonight, he will be sent into judicial custody,” ED counsel BMP Singh said.

The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.

In a statement on Saturday, the ED said it seized deposits worth 11.88 crore from 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and others, including Dahoo Yadav, who runs a ferry service in Sahibganj district.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP