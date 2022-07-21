ED gets 6-day custody of Soren’s aide

A special PMLA court here on Wednesday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) six-day custody of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Pankaj Mishra for probe in an alleged money laundering case linked to illegal mining in the state.

Mishra, a political aide of chief minister Hemant Soren, was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday.

“Mishra was produced before the court. After hearing both sides, the court granted the law enforcement agency six-day remand of Mishra, which will be counted from Thursday. For tonight, he will be sent into judicial custody,” ED counsel BMP Singh said.

The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.

In a statement on Saturday, the ED said it seized deposits worth ₹11.88 crore from 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and others, including Dahoo Yadav, who runs a ferry service in Sahibganj district.

