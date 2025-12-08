ED has filed 6,444 cases, 2,416 charge sheets since 2014: Govt tells Parliament

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed 6,444 money laundering cases, 2,416 charge sheets against 16,404 individuals and entities, and carried out 11,106 searches since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance came to power, the government told Parliament on Monday. Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) courts have convicted 121 people in 56 cases over these 11 years, it added. Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday. (ANI)

The Income Tax (I-T) Department registered 13,877 cases and carried out 9,657 searches over this period.

The ED registered 11,16 PMLA cases in 2021-22, 996 in 2020-21, 953 in 2022-23, and 775 in 2024-25. In 2025-26, the financial crimes probe agency has filed 556 PMLA cases until November.

The ED carried out 2,600 searches in PMLA cases in 2023-24, 2,317 in 2024-25, and 2,267 in the first eight months of the current financial year. Out of 2,416 charge sheets over the last 11 years, 1,843 were main and 573 supplementary, naming 13,112 individuals and 3,292 companies (16,404 total).

“During the period from April 1, 2014, to November 30, 2025, the special courts of PMLA have delivered judgments on merits on the issue of money-laundering in 56 instances, out of which conviction orders have been passed in 53 instances, convicting 121 accused,” Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Lok Sabha. “...the conviction rate, ie, total number of cases in which accused have been convicted as a percentage of total cases decided on merits on the issue of money laundering is 53/56*100=94.64% during the period...”

HT in October reported that the ED has realigned its strategy by focusing more on its core work of attaching the proceeds of crime. The agency has attached properties worth a record ₹30,000 crore in FY 2024-25 and touched ₹15,000 crore in the first five months (April-August) of FY 2025-26. Officials said the numbers could go even higher this year.

Overall, assets worth ₹1.70 lakh crore have been attached since 2005 under PMLA in 8,100 cases.

The I-T Department filed 1,252, 4,527, and 3,512 prosecution cases in 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19. It launched 1,226, 173, 195, 387, 502, 611, and 271 in 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 (until November end).

As many as 522 persons were convicted and 963 acquitted in I-T cases. The department withdrew 3,345 cases.