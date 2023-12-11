Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED issues 6th summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 11, 2023 08:25 AM IST

The federal agency has summoned Soren in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged fraudulent sale and purchase of land in Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent the sixth summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren asking him to appear before the federal agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged fraudulent sale and purchase of land in Ranchi, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

Chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT PHOTO)

“The chief minister is expected to appear at the zonal office of the agency in Ranchi on Tuesday,” an official said.

The Jharkhand high court dismissed Soren’s plea against the fifth summons. He first moved the Supreme Court over it. The top court directed him to file his plea before the high court.

Soren, who is the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is yet to challenge the high court order.

