ED issues 6th summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren
The federal agency has summoned Soren in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged fraudulent sale and purchase of land in Ranchi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent the sixth summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren asking him to appear before the federal agency for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged fraudulent sale and purchase of land in Ranchi, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.
“The chief minister is expected to appear at the zonal office of the agency in Ranchi on Tuesday,” an official said.
The Jharkhand high court dismissed Soren’s plea against the fifth summons. He first moved the Supreme Court over it. The top court directed him to file his plea before the high court.
Soren, who is the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is yet to challenge the high court order.
