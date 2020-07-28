e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours

ED summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours

The summons by the agency comes almost a week after ED conducted raids across the country including premises of Gehlot’s brother Agrasain and his company for alleged money laundering.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media outside the Governor’s residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media outside the Governor’s residence, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(File photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot asking him to appear before it in Delhi on Wednesday, officials told Hindustan Times.

The summons by the agency comes almost a week after ED conducted raids across the country including premises of Gehlot’s brother Agrasain and his company for alleged money laundering in the export of a fertiliser meant for Indian farmers illegally in connivance with others, people familiar with the developments said.

Also read: ED raids CM’s brother on money laundering charge, Congress hits out

Summons, combined with searches by the probe agency, come at a time when CM Gehlot is locked in a political battle with Sachin Pilot, who has been ousted from the posts of the deputy chief minister and the state Congress president.

tags
top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In