‘ED officials asked me secret of my energy,’ says Rahul Gandhi; ‘I told them..'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said ED officers who were interrogating him were curious to know how Rahul Gandhi managed to sit for 10-11 hours in a 12/12 room, without getting up even once during the ED interrogation in connection with the National Herald case. "I thought I would not tell them the main thing, but will tell something else. I told them that I do Vipassana and that's why I am habituated to sitting still for long hours. Then they asked me what Vipassana is. But this was not the real reason. The real reason is Rahul Gandhi was not sitting in that room alone. Each and every Congress leader was there with me. One leader can become tired, but not the several thousand workers of the party," Rahul said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Then they asked me how come I am so patient. I told them this I can't share. I have already told you the secret of my energy," Rahul Gandhi said in a jest.

"But do you want to know the source of my patience? I have been working for the party since 2004. All Congress leaders are sitting here. Sachin Pilot is sitting here, patiently. Our party teaches us patience. There (in the BJP), you don't need patience. You just fold your hands and stop saying the truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

"You people must be thinking that Rahul Gandhi is sitting at the ED office alone. No, every one of you was there and that's why it does not matter -- be it ED or anything else. ED officers too understood that," Rahul Gandhi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Slamming the Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, "These people are weakening the Army and call themselves nationalists. These Agniveers who wake up at 4am and go running will not get any job after four years. It is our responsibility to protect their future."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail