ED only targeting non-BJP states: CM Baghel after fresh raids in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is only targeting non-BJP states and it appears that the agency does not have offices in the BJP-ruled states.

The CM alleged that the ED had not raided in MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka (all ruled by the BJP). (Bhupesh Baghel | Facebook)

This development comes on the same day when the ED conducted fresh raids in the states in connection with the coal levy money laundering case.

Chhattisgarh police officials claimed that the ED conducted searches at four locations in Durg and Raipur in an ongoing investigation in the coal levy money laundering case.

However, no official confirmation was made by the ED.

“The ED has once again conducted raids in Chhattisgarh. No section is left which has not been raided be it industrialists, traders, transporters, MLA, officers or farmers. The ED had not raided in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka (all ruled by the BJP). It seems the ED does not have offices there,” said Baghel.

Premises linked to those allegedly linked to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Ramgopal Agrawal and arrested coal businessman Sunil Agarwal apart from few others in state capital Raipur and in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) were being searched, they said.

They said the premises of a senior bureaucrat and prominent industrialist were also covered in the raids.