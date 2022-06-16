Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED questions Rahul for 10 hours, asks him to appear again on Friday

Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul arrived at the ED office at 11.30am and was questioned for nearly 10hourswith an hour-long break at around 3pm, people familiar with the matter said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office to appear for the third day of questioning in the National Herald case in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, amid fresh round of protests by and detention of party workers and supporters.

Rahul has been questioned for around 30 hours since Monday, and ED have summoned him again on Friday.

The Congress termed the repeated summons as “harassment” and accused the BJP of using central agencies for political gains. The ruling party rejected the allegation, and accused the Congress of trying to disrupt the probe.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian (YI), which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED registered a new case under the criminal provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax department investigation into Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

According to the people cited above, ED has been questioning Rahul on the acquisition of AJL by YI, in which he is a 38% shareholder, the operations of the newspaper, a purported loan of 90.21 crore given by All India Congress Committee (AICC) to AJL and transactions related to development of a property in Mumbai. Rahul was interrogated for nearly 10 hours both on Monday and Tuesday, during which he was also questioned about a Kolkata-based company which allegedly gave a loan of 1 crore to YI, the people cited above said.

His mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned for questioning on June 23.

