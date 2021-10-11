ED quizzes Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s brother in fertiliser export case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday once again questioned Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s elder brother Agrasain Gehlot in connection with a money-laundering probe in the illegal export of a fertiliser meant for Indian farmers, people familiar with the development said.

Gehlot was earlier questioned on September 27 after the Rajasthan high court asked him to cooperate with the probe while asking the central anti-money laundering agency not to take any coercive action against him.

He appeared at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi along with his lawyer around noon on Monday, following which his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency had raided his office premises in July last year around the time a political slugfest was going on in the state between his chief minister brother and then deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

After the questioning on Monday, he told news agency ANI: “I gave my best answers in reply to their (agency) questions. Those levelling allegations against me of ₹120 crore or ₹130 crore should know where the material quantity will be kept. Those who have done the scam should be probed.”

ED’s money laundering probe is based on an investigation carried out by the customs department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2009 in the export of muriate of potash or MOP worth ₹57 lakh in 12 consignments the same year. MOP is a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy.

The customs department’s investigation report, reviewed by HT, states that Agrasain Gehlot’s company – M/s Anupam Krishi – allegedly played a key role in the irregularities. It is suspected that the MOP was exported to companies in Malaysia and Singapore.

The customs probe report states that Agrasain Gehlot “knowingly opted to become part of the syndicate in the entire chain of conspiracy by facilitating the said consortium (of private companies) by supplying subsidized MOP, which was meant for sale to farmers only and forged documents for which he admittedly gained certain amount as his commission”.

