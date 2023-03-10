ED raids 24 locations including Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in land-for-jobs case

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday raided 24 locations in national capital region (NCR), Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai including Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in Delhi in connection with a money laundering probe in an alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ case.

Tejashwi had said on Monday that the CBI action a result of his family’s relentless opposition to the BJP. (Twitter | Tejashwi Yadav)

People familiar with the development said “the raids are being conducted under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) to gather evidence.”

Earlier this week, the central bureau of investigation (CBI) questioned Lalu Yadav on Tuesday in Delhi and Rabri Devi in Patna pertaining to the case.

On his parents’ questioning, Tejashwi had said on Monday that the CBI action a result of his family’s relentless opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” the RJD leader had told reporters outside the Bihar assembly on Monday.

In September 2021, CBI had launched a preliminary enquiry (PE) – a precursor to the FIR – in the matter amid allegations that various persons were appointed as substitutes in Group D posts in different zones of Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009, without following guidelines, in exchange of land by unknown public servants.

Group D refers to basic railway jobs with the lowest pay.

The work involves maintenance of tracks, railway coaches, departments, stores, among others and will depend on the post you get.

CBI registered an FIR in the matter on May 18 last year naming Yadav, Rabri Devi and their two daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav besides unknown government officials.

It had also raided 16 locations, including the residences of Lalu and Misa at that time.

It is alleged that during Prasad’s tenure as railway minister from 2004-09, 12 irregular candidate appointments were made in the central railways, violating the norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment. No advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As quid pro quo, the candidates, directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to the family members of Prasad at highly discounted rates, up to one-fourth to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

Overall, Lalu Yadav and his family members acquired 1,05,292 square feet land situated in Patna through seven deeds (five sale deeds and two gift deeds) at throwaway prices from the 12 private individuals, who got Group D jobs in six different zones of the railways.

Yadavs allegedly paid amounts ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹13 lakh for the seven parcels of land they received as bribes. The current value of this whole land is, however, around ₹4.39 crore, according to the CBI.

The agency has already filed a charge sheet in October 2022 against 16 persons including Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti.

A Delhi court has summoned them on March 15.

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also come out in support of Lalu Yadav and family.

“Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted on Monday.

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier this week that “targeting and harassing opposition leaders is wrong”.

CBI had, on February 26, arrested his deputy and Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in excise policy probe.