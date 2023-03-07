‘If anything happens…’: Lalu Yadav's daughter warns Centre amid CBI questioning

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started questioning former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-jobs case, the RJD supremo's daughter Rohini Acharya warned the Centre that if anything happens to her father, she will “not spare anyone”. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Rohini Acharya. (Twitter)

“Papa is constantly being harassed. I will not spare anyone if anything happens to him. You are troubling my father, it is not right. All this will be remembered. Time is powerful and has great power,” Rohini wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she warned that “if anything happens to him, they are capable of shaking the seat of power in Delhi. Limits of endurance are being tested now.”

Rohini Acharya - Lalu Yadav's second daughter had donated one of her kidneys to her ailing father. After the surgery in Singapore, the RJD chief returned to India on February 11 and has been staying in Delhi at his daughter and MP Misa Bharti's residence - where he is recovering from the kidney transplant.

Earlier in the day, the CBI reached Bharti's residence to question Lalu Yadav in a land-for-jobs case - a day after his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was quizzed at her Patna residence for nearly five hours.

Meanwhile, the central agency has filed a charge sheet in the case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On February 27, a Delhi court had issued a summons to all the accused to appear before it on March 15.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister during the Congress-led coalition regime.