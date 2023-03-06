‘They will bother us…': Rabri Devi on CBI probe into ‘land for jobs’ case

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday reacted to the Central Bureau of Investigation visiting her residence in Patna in connection with the land for jobs case.



"They will bother us thousand times but we will stand," ANI quoted the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader as saying. The central agency questioned Devi at her residence and also issued notice to her husband and former Union railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the case. Patna, Feb 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rabri Devi at Assembly House on the first day of Budget Session of Bihar Assembly, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Pappi Sharma)

With the CBI having already filed a chargesheet, a special court has summoned the accused including Prasad, his family members and others on March 15.



ALSO READ: 'She herself decided...' - CBI on fury over visit to Rabri Devi's home: Report

According to the FIR, some people, although they were residents of Patna, were allegedly appointed as substitutes in Group D posts between 2004 and 2009 in different zones of the railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.

The jobs were allocated after these individuals themselves of their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Lalu Prasad and a company named AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by family members of the then railway minister.



According to the FIR, land measuring 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was allegedly acquired by Lalu Prasad's family members from the people appointed in various zones through five sale deeds and gift deeds. In most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was made in cash. The land value as per the current rate was pegged at ₹4.39 crore.

According to the FIR, the land was purchased by the family members of the RJD chief from the sellers at a lower rate. Also, due procedure and guidelines issued by the railway authority for the appointment of substitutes were not followed, later on, their services were regularised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON