ED raids 30+ locations in Jharkhand, identifies 600 crore assets in illegal coal case: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at more than 30 locations in Jharkhand in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to illegal coal operations.

Enforcement Directorate officials conducted searches in Jharkhand's Dhanbad and froze mutual fund investments worth nearly ₹160 crore (ED/representational image)

The agency said the operation led to the identification of suspected assets worth over ₹600 crore, according to a report by Free Press Journal. Meanwhile mutual fund investments worth nearly ₹160 crore were frozen and ₹1.02 crore in cash was seized, news agency ANI reported.

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The searches were carried out in Dhanbad district under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),2002. The officials examined locations associated with key accused LB Singh and several individuals and entities believed to be connected to the case. The premises related to Ganesh Yadav, Pappu Mandal, Rohit Yadav and Madho Singh, were searched, along with directors of companies under the agency's scanner.

Also read: ED raids coal-linked people across Dhanbad amid tight security

Probe stems from multiple FIRs

The investigation began after the Jharkhand Police registered several FIRs against the accused over allegations of illegal coal mining, theft and smuggling of coal, as well as extortion related to coal transportation in Dhanbad and nearby districts. The ED said police have already filed chargesheets in a number of these cases, news agency ANI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on its investigation under the anti-money laundering law, the agency believes the accused generated substantial proceeds of crime through the alleged illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on its investigation under the anti-money laundering law, the agency believes the accused generated substantial proceeds of crime through the alleged illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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Properties and investments under scanner

The ED alleged that the accused used multiple individuals and entities to route the proceeds of crime and also to show the origin to make it feel legitimate. According to the agency, the money was later invested in movable and immovable assets.

The searches led to the freezing of significant financial investments and the seizure of cash, while investigators also recovered documents and digital records that are expected to aid the ongoing probe.

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"During the search action, Investment in mutual funds by LB Singh of nearly Rs. 160 Crore was frozen, and also, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 1.02 Crore was seized. The search operations also resulted in seizure of substantial volume of incriminating evidence, including information/data related to more than 200 immovable properties (which is suspected to be acquired from PoC), several digital devices, books of accounts of entities controlled by the said persons, etc," ED told ANI.

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Earlier searches

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The agency said it had previously conducted searches in the same set of cases in November 2025. Those operations covered the premises of Anil Goyal, LB Singh and other persons and entities connected to the investigation.

The ED said the evidence collected during the latest searches, including financial records, digital devices and information related to more than 200 suspected properties, will form part of its continuing investigation into the alleged laundering of proceeds generated through illegal coal-related activities.

(With inputs from ANI)