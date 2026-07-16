ED raids in alleged terror funding involved in facilitating illegal infiltration

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched raids at 13 locations in connection with an alleged terror funding and organised syndicate involved in facilitating illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, people familiar with the development said.

ED Lucknow conducted searches at 13 premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (Reuters file)

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The agency’s prevention of money laundering act probe in the matter is based a first information report (FIR) of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

“ED Lucknow conducted searches at 13 premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with an alleged terror funding and illegal infiltration network,” said an officer.

“The case originates from an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS regarding an organised syndicate allegedly involved in facilitating illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, arranging forged Indian identity documents and aiding their rehabilitation in various parts of the country,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} ED officials said that predicate investigation has revealed a deep-rooted financial network involving certain charitable trusts and entities allegedly receiving substantial foreign contributions and diverting the same through multiple bank accounts, mule accounts and layered transactions to facilitate illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ED officials said that predicate investigation has revealed a deep-rooted financial network involving certain charitable trusts and entities allegedly receiving substantial foreign contributions and diverting the same through multiple bank accounts, mule accounts and layered transactions to facilitate illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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“The predicate investigation has also indicated the use of cash withdrawals and small-value transfers to suspected beneficiaries,” a second officer said.