Home / India News / ED raids premises of Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with fertiliser scam

ED raids premises of Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with fertiliser scam

The probe revolves around the export of Muriate of Potash or MoP, which is essential for plant growth and quality.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the companies owned by Ashok Gehlot’s brother being raided by Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday.
One of the companies owned by Ashok Gehlot’s brother being raided by Enforcement Directorate officials on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
         

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raised the premises of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in a money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam.

Other places too were raided by ED officials as part of a natiowide search. A Jodhpur-based company named Anupam Krishi, owned by Agrasen Gehlot, is among those where raids are being conducted.

The probe revolves around the export of Muriate of Potash or MoP, which is essential for plant growth and quality. According to ED officials, Agrasen Gehlot is accused of selling the MoP, which he got at subsidised rate, to companies based abroad.

The export was first caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2012-13.

The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA); it said Rajasthan CM’s brother got the MoP between 2007 and 2009.

The ED officials said that the MoP was sold to companies in Malaysia and Singapore as industrial salt. The loss incurred to the government due to wrongly claimed subsidy was Rs 60 crore, said ED officials.

Six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in West Bengal and one location in Delhi are being raided by the agency under the PMLA, officials said.

