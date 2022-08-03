ED seals Young Indian's office; cops outside AICC HQ, Sonia's residence

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sealed premises of the Young Indian (YI) in the Congress party-headed National Herald newspaper's office and ordered that the area not be opened without prior permission from the agency.

Additional police force has been deployed outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi and 10 Janpath, residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to latest reports, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram and others have reached the AICC office.

Khurshid told reporters there is no ground for money laundering as there is no money. “Regarding the money laundering investigation, we have clearly said that the matter holds no ground because there is no money. If no money is involved, how can there be laundering?” Khurshid was quoted by news agency ANI.

“We will say whatever we have to, officially. Our spokesperson will speak. We will have to hold a discussion, we will do it. There is no reason (of sealing), the reason will come out. Nobody can hide and attack in this country,” Khurshid

A temporary seal has been put to "preserve the evidence" which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday, PTI quoted official sources as saying, adding the rest of the National Herald office is open for use.

A day ago, the ED conducted raids at the head office of the newspaper in the national capital and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation in the National Herald-AJL-Young Indian deal, a week after it questioned Sonia Gandhi.

Officials said the searches were carried out under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds".

The agency has also interrogated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi multiple times in connection with the money laundering case.

