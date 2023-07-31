ED attaches assets of Lalu Prasad Yadav, family in land-for-jobs case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Jul 31, 2023 06:38 PM IST

The agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached some assets as part of its money laundering investigation against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his family and others in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, official sources said on Monday.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The number of assets and their exact value was not known immediately.

The ED has recorded the statement of Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children including Bihar Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that during the period 2004-09, various persons were appointed to Group D positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, the persons concerned transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad.

