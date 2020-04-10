e-paper
Home / India News / ED seizes luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar trip during lockdown

ED seizes luxury vehicles of Wadhawans used for Mahabaleshwar trip during lockdown

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown(HT photo for representation)
         

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

They said the federal agency has sent an official order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.

The vehicles are owned by the Wadhawan brothers, the notice said.

The Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, were travelling in two Range Rover and three Toyota Fortuner cars.

