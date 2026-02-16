ED slaps ₹184 crore FEMA penalty notice against NewsClick, founder Prabir Purkayastha: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday announced an imposition of penalty notice worth ₹184 under Foreign Exchange Management Act against NewsClick and its Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, officials said. File photo of NewsClick founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The ED initiated its probe after a Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing registered a case against NewsClick and its founder in 2020 in connection with money allegedly received from overseas.

On the basis of the FIR, the ED also conducted searches on the premises of NewsClick and several other places in connection with money allegedly received from overseas.

The federal agency had raided Purkayastha’s premises in September 2021 in connection with a money laundering probe and later attached a flat in New Delhi’s Saket linked to him.

Purkayastha was arrested in October 2023 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in a different case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was later granted anticipatory bail in July 2025.