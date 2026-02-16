AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE updates: UK calls Delhi event ‘an important moment’ for unlocking benefits of AI
AI Impact Summit Delhi 2026 LIVE: The first sessions kick off at 9.30 am in the Bharat Mandapam. The sessions would feature high-impact keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions and expert roundtables setting up the intellectual foundation of the summit, according to the official website.
AI Impact Summit Delhi 2026 LIVE: All set to begin on Monday, the India AI Impact Summit along with an expo is organised at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and will continue till February 20. According to an advisory, the summit will be open to general public from February 17 after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening....Read More
The expo, which will be going on alongside the summit will feature pavilions from 13 countries including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, among others, that will showcase close collaboration with the AI landscape on an international level, HT earlier reported.
The summit which will host a total of 300 pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras — people, planet, and progress — is expected to draw thick crowds that would feature international delegates.
An event spread across 10 arenas in a setup expanding more than 7,000 square meters, the summit will bring together firms, startups, state governments and research institutions and also foster business opportunities with an overview of the global AI ecosystem.
AI Impact Summit Delhi 2026 LIVE: Take a look at the guest list
AI Impact Summit Delhi 2026 LIVE: Starting today, the AI impact summit, which is all set to brace New Delhi will be attended by a host of prominent people across the globe.
Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc.), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), and Dario Amodei (Anthropic) are all slated to attend the event.
French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Lula da Silva will also grace the occassion with their presence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has increasingly linked Viksit Bharat 2047 goals to technological sovereignty, is expected to engage in a series of closed-door “CEO firesides” after he inaugurates the event on Monday evening.
AI Impact Summit Delhi 2026 LIVE: UK government calls the global event an ‘important moment’
AI Impact Summit Delhi 2026 LIVE: A UK delegation led by deputy PM David Lammy and AI minister Kanishka Narayan said that the summit is a key event. “This summit is an important moment in determining how we can work together with our international partners to unlock the full benefits and potential of AI, while baking in robust and fair safety standards that protect us all,” Lammy was quoted as saying, by news agency PTI, in a pre-summit statement.
The delegation also expressed interest on how AI can improve everyday life in every corner of the world and make the case for AI as an engine of renewal that can help doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalise learning, councils deliver services in minutes and businesses create the next generation of good jobs.