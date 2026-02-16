AI Impact Summit 2026: Key features, how to attend | All about global event in Delhi

The India AI Impact Summit kicks off in New Delhi on Monday. "Registration for the event is free. Anyone can register and attend any of the events from February 16 to 20, officials said. A Delhi police personnel stands guard at the Bharat Mandapam on the eve of the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi. (AFP)

According to the official advisory, the expo organised alongside the global summit will open to all from Tuesday, February 17. The summit itself will run from February 16 to 20. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the Bharat Mandapam.

"Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: Closed on 16 February (Inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at 5 PM). Open to all from 17 February onwards," the advisory said.

What will the AI Impact Expo 2026 feature? The India AI Impact Expo, which will run parallel to the summit, will feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

The countries featured in these pavilions include Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, among others.

The expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras: people, planet, and progress.

How to attend the event Officials involved in preparing for the summit told news agency PTI that guests will be able to attend the event by simply registering on DigiYatra or scanning the QR code on the India AI Impact Summit app at various entry points.

According to the official advisory, those who plan to attend the summit will have access to Bharat Mandapam's main hall area through three gates -- Gate 4, 7, and 10 -- in a restricted manner.

Entry into the event Entry from Gate 4 will be operational only between 7.30am and 2pm; drop-offs by cars and cabs will be permitted.

After 2pm, access through Gate 4 will be regulated and restricted in accordance with security protocols.

Entry from Gate 7 will open only after 2pm, and delegates will have to alight in front of the gate to enter the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre through the Business Plaza. Gate 10 will be the closest for delegates commuting by metro.

"Access through other designated gates shall remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol," the advisory said.

Both event venues, Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, will remain open between 9.30am and 6pm.

How to reach Shuttle services will ply from parking facilities located at Purana Qila Parking, Zoo Parking Space, and JLN Stadium Parking to Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.

Delegates will also get access to a golf cart to reach the convention centre after entering through Gate 4.

Entry will be open from Gate 2 of Sushma Swaraj Bhawan for pedestrians, metro users, drop-off, and self-driven vehicles.

There will be no shuttle from the Bhairo Mandir Parking, which has been allocated for around 600 media professionals who have registered for the summit.

More about the India AI Impact Summit 2026 The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments, and international partners.