AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Power-packed line-up of speakers, big-ticket talks on jobs, data centres today
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Among the key speakers expected are Amandeep Singh Gill from the United Nations and Amitabh Kant of NITI Aayog. Day 2 promises intense discussions around job disruption and public health to algorithms, child safety and the growing demand for data centres.
- 7 Mins agoEstonian President Alar Karis arrives in Delhi for India-AI Impact Summit
- 13 Mins agoOver 20 heads of state, 60 ministers join Summit 2026
- 20 Mins agoBharat Mandapam hosts first global AI summit in Global South
- 23 Mins agoUSIBC calls Summit catalyst for stronger US-India commercial ties
- 33 Mins agoMinistry of Education to chart AI-in-education roadmap
- 52 Mins agoPower-packed line up of sessions as Summit enters second day
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: The global artificial intelligence impact summit moves into its second day on Tuesday with a packed schedule of high-impact sessions and a strong lineup of international speakers. The focus remains firmly on the big questions shaping the future of AI – from job disruption and public health to algorithms, child safety and the growing demand for data centres....Read More
Among the key speakers expected are Amandeep Singh Gill from the United Nations and Amitabh Kant of NITI Aayog.
Day 2 promises intense discussions around how AI is reshaping economies and societies. Panels will look at how automation could affect employment, how AI tools are being deployed in healthcare, and what safeguards are needed to ensure child safety and responsible algorithm design.
The summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, is being billed as the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.
Expo draws global participation
Running alongside the summit is the India AI Impact Expo, which has brought together global technology firms, startups, academia, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners under one roof.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam on Monday evening. He visited various stalls at the venue and interacted with companies and startups participating in the expo.
The exhibition features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participating countries include Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.
French President to join
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled India visit till February 19. After their engagements in Mumbai, the delegation will travel to Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
The summit has generated significant public interest, with over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, expected to attend. According to an advisory, the event was opened to the general public from February 17 following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Estonian President Alar Karis arrives in Delhi for India-AI Impact Summit
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: President of Estonia, Alar Karis, arrived in New Delhi to participate in the India-AI Impact Summit, adding to the growing list of global leaders attending the high-profile event at Bharat Mandapam.
He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers join Summit 2026
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn massive global participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 ministers and more than 500 global AI leaders gathering in New Delhi for the multi-day event.
According to a govt release, the AI Impact Summit is anchored in three foundational pillars, or “Sutras” – People, Planet and Progress. These pillars are expected to guide discussions around inclusive growth, sustainable development and innovation-driven transformation powered by artificial intelligence.
Alongside the summit, the India AI Impact Expo will showcase over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries. The expo will span more than 10 thematic pavilions, offering a platform for governments, startups, companies and research institutions to present cutting-edge AI applications and collaborative initiatives.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have also arrived in India and are expected to attend the summit.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Bharat Mandapam hosts first global AI summit in Global South
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI event to be hosted in the Global South, is underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.
The summit has brought together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups and investors from across the world, creating a platform to showcase real-world AI applications and strengthen international partnerships in the fast-evolving field of artificial intelligence.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: USIBC calls Summit catalyst for stronger US-India commercial ties
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: The US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Monday welcomed its delegation to the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, saying the event would serve as a catalyst for strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.
In a post on X, the USIBC said, "We are excited to welcome a delegation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and our member companies to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, advancing dialogue on responsible AI, innovation-led growth, and strengthening U.S.-India commercial ties."
The council’s statement underlined the growing focus on responsible AI development and innovation-driven growth, even as business leaders and policymakers gather at Bharat Mandapam for high-level discussions.
The participation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation signals continued industry engagement between the two countries, with AI emerging as a key pillar of bilateral economic cooperation.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Ministry of Education to chart AI-in-education roadmap
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: The ministry of education will host a special session titled “Ministry of Education – Pushing the Frontier of AI in India” on Tuesday as part of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit.
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and minister of state for education & skill development & entrepreneurship (IC) Jayant Chaudhary will attend the session, signalling the government’s continued push to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the education sector.
The session is part of the Ministry’s broader effort to integrate AI across the education ecosystem, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, reported ANI news agency.
An eminent panel of leaders from academia, industry and the investment ecosystem will take part in the discussion. These include Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation; Dr. Vibhu Mittal, Technologist and Innovation Leader at Inflection; Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners; Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; and Prof. Sunita Sarawagi of IIT Bombay.
The session will be moderated by Prof. Manoj S. Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Power-packed line up of sessions as Summit enters second day
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Power-packed line up of sessions as Summit enters second day
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 entered its second day on Tuesday with a power-packed line up of sessions, drawing global leaders, policymakers, industry experts and startups to Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
High-impact discussions are underway on some of the most pressing issues in artificial intelligence — from job disruption and the future of work to public health innovation, algorithmic accountability, child safety frameworks and the rapid expansion of data centres.
Key global voices, including representatives from the United Nations and NITI Aayog.