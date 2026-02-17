AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates Day 2: Power-packed line-up of speakers, big-ticket talks on jobs, data centres today

Among the key speakers expected are Amandeep Singh Gill from the United Nations and Amitabh Kant of NITI Aayog.

Day 2 promises intense discussions around how AI is reshaping economies and societies. Panels will look at how automation could affect employment, how AI tools are being deployed in healthcare, and what safeguards are needed to ensure child safety and responsible algorithm design.

The summit, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, is being billed as the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Expo draws global participation

Running alongside the summit is the India AI Impact Expo, which has brought together global technology firms, startups, academia, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners under one roof.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam on Monday evening. He visited various stalls at the venue and interacted with companies and startups participating in the expo.

The exhibition features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participating countries include Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

French President to join

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled India visit till February 19. After their engagements in Mumbai, the delegation will travel to Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The summit has generated significant public interest, with over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, expected to attend. According to an advisory, the event was opened to the general public from February 17 following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.