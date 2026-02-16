Reliance chief AI scientist tries recruiting 'cracked engineers' at AI Summit
The chief AI scientist at Reliance Jio is looking to expand his team — and he has found the perfect place to do so at the India AI Impact Summit.
The chief AI scientist at Reliance Jio is looking to expand his team — and he has found the perfect place to do so at the India AI Impact Summit. Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, has announced that he will be at the AI summit in Delhi this entire week, and “cracked engineers” who want to work at Jio can reach out to him to get their applications fast-tracked.
“Unsurprisingly, I am at the AI Summit this entire week with folks from my team and colleagues. Come visit us - we are all excited to share a glimpse of what all is cooking in our kitchen!” Bengaluru-based Aggarwal announced on X yesterday.
In an update shared this morning, he invited engineers attending the summit to apply for a role at Reliance Jio.
“To the cracked engineers at the summit: if you’re building at the frontier of AI models, optimization, or platforms, we need you,” wrote the Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio. “Reach out and I’ll fast-track an intro to our recruitment team. Let’s build for Bharath, at a scale only we know!”
More about the AI Impact Summit in Delhi
Aggarwal is among several AI and tech leaders who will converge in Delhi this week for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam between February 16 to 20.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, and TCS CEO K Krithivasan are just some of the guests who will descend upon Delhi for the summit.
The summit begins Monday and will also be attended by 20 heads of state and government, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a session Thursday.
“It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development,” PM Modi said on X.
