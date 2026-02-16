Reliance chief AI scientist tries recruiting 'cracked engineers' at AI Summit

The chief AI scientist at Reliance Jio is looking to expand his team — and he has found the perfect place to do so at the India AI Impact Summit. Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, has announced that he will be at the AI summit in Delhi this entire week, and “cracked engineers” who want to work at Jio can reach out to him to get their applications fast-tracked. Gaurav Aggarwal, Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio, is looking for talented engineers at the AI summit.

“Unsurprisingly, I am at the AI Summit this entire week with folks from my team and colleagues. Come visit us - we are all excited to share a glimpse of what all is cooking in our kitchen!” Bengaluru-based Aggarwal announced on X yesterday.

In an update shared this morning, he invited engineers attending the summit to apply for a role at Reliance Jio.

“To the cracked engineers at the summit: if you’re building at the frontier of AI models, optimization, or platforms, we need you,” wrote the Chief AI Scientist at Reliance Jio. “Reach out and I’ll fast-track an intro to our recruitment team. Let’s build for Bharath, at a scale only we know!”