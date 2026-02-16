How to attend the AI Film Festival in Delhi: Dress code, cost, venue and more

Delhi is all set to host its first-ever AI film festival on February 17 at the iconic Qutub Minar. The unique film festival will coincide with the India AI Impact Summit that kicks off in Delhi today. The India AI Film Festival (IAFF), led by InVideo, will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers and creative professionals to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping visual storytelling. The India AI Film Festival (IAFF) is led by InVideo and sponsored by Nvidia.

Sponsored by Nvidia, the film festival will run alongside the India AI Impact Summit, aligning cinematic innovation with broader discussions on AI’s impact across industries.

Here is all you need to know about the India AI Film Festival.

When and where will the AI Film Festival take place? The Indian AI Film Festival, organised by InVideo, will take place at the Qutub Minar in New Delhi on February 17. The venue is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

What can I expect at the AI film festival? The highlight of the film festival will be the screening of 5-6 best indie AI short films, selected from hundreds of submissions globally.

The festival will also screen two AI films produced by world’s top AI studios — although the event page does not specify which ones.

Besides the screening of short films made using AI, the India AI Film Festival will feature opening remarks and panel discussions on the future of AI in storytelling.

The night will wrap with an awards ceremony honouring standout AI films, with $12,000 up for grabs in prizes.

How can I attend the India AI Film Festival in Delhi? Only registered and confirmed guests will be allowed entry to the event. You can register for it here.

The “Standard Pass” for the AI film festival costs ₹2,500. There is also a “Limited Discount” pass that is available for free. Mediapersons can also register for free.

Once you select the type of pass you want, you will be redirected to a page where you are required to fill out basic information like your name, phone number, email address etc.

How long will the festival run? The IAFF will begin at 6pm on February 17 and conclude at 10:30pm. It is a one-day event.

Who will speak at the event? Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia – Asia South, is among the featured speakers at the film festival. Sanket Shah, co-founder and CEO of InVideo, is also one of the panelists.

The evening will begin with a red-carpet reception and networking session, and then the opening speech.

This will be followed by a fireside chat, “The Future of Storytelling,” featuring industry voices such as Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, and Mike J Mitch, co-founder and filmmaker at Phantom X.

Is there a dress code? Guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian clothing.

“Indian attire preferable. And the entire event would be Indian-culture themed with traditions, music, lighting, food and till the style of the films,” the event page reads.