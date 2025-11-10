Google Gemini Pro plan free for Reliance Jio users: Here’s how to avail the offer

Reliance Jio has begun rolling out its new offer, which gives select users 18 months of free access to Google's Gemini Pro plan. This plan, valued at approximately Rs. 35,100, brings together advanced AI tools and cloud storage under a single subscription. The offer was initially announced in late October and is now appearing for eligible customers on the MyJio app across India. Reliance Jio users can now access Google’s Gemini Pro plan free for 18 months via MyJio.(Bloomberg)

Under this collaboration between Jio and Google, customers subscribed to Jio’s Unlimited 5G plans are receiving complimentary access to Google Gemini Pro. The plan includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Nano Banana, Veo 3.1, and 2 TB of cloud storage through Google One. The initiative seeks to expand AI accessibility by combining Google’s AI technology with Jio’s extensive network and 5G infrastructure.

The rollout is taking place in stages. Initial access is being given to users aged between 18 and 25 who have active Jio Unlimited 5G plans priced at Rs. 349 or above. Some customers have already received confirmation messages within the MyJio app, displaying a notification that reads, “Pro plan of Google Gemini already active on your number.” Users can also verify the subscription in the Google One app, which suggests that the storage plan is managed by Jio.

To activate the offer, users need to:

Open the MyJio app. Find the Google Gemini offer banner on the main screen. Tap on “Know more” or “Claim now.” Sign in using a Gmail ID when prompted. Receive confirmation through Jio’s web portal and access Gemini Pro features immediately.

The offer remains active only as long as users maintain their Jio Unlimited 5G plan. Downgrading or switching networks may cancel the benefit. Since the rollout is gradual, eligible users might receive access at different times. The Gemini Pro plan offers Jio users an enhanced overall digital experience by bundling AI, cloud storage and productivity tools in one package.