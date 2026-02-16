'Proof of India's progress': PM Modi on AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi

The prime minister noted that in today's world, artificial intelligence is transforming several sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, governance and enterprise.

Ahead of the first sessions of the AI Impact Summit, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress." Follow live updates on the AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders, delegations and industry leaders at the AI Impact Summit 2026, which is being hosted at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam from February 16, Monday, to February 20, Friday. Reflecting on the theme of the summit, "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya", the PM expressed confidence in the event shaping a "progressive" future.

"The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more," he wrote.

PM Modi expressed confidence in the summit's outcome and said that it "will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven".

He thanked the 1.4 billion people of India, stating that the nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. "From digital infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," the PM added.

Earlier, he had also expressed "immense pride" that India is hosting this global AI summit, adding that it also reflects the capability of the nation's youth.

"This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development," he wrote in a separate post.

AI Impact Summit 2026 and its attendees Along with the Summit, an India AI Impact Expo is also being organised, featuring pavilions from 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, among others, HT reported earlier.

The AI Impact Summit will host a total of 300 pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress. It is likely to draw a massive footfall.

The event will also feature several world leaders, delegations and key figures from the world of AI. Among the key attendees are French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Other names on the invitees' list include Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Croatia's PM Andrej Plenković, Finnish PM Petteri Orpo, Spanish President Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.