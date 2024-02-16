 ED summons Mahua on Feb 19 in FEMA violation case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ED summons Mahua on Feb 19 in FEMA violation case

ED summons Mahua on Feb 19 in FEMA violation case

ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Feb 16, 2024 06:40 AM IST

On December 8, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the ethics committee of the House

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in connection with its probe in a case registered against the former Lok Sabha MP under the foreign exchange management act (FEMA), people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Mahua Moitra (49), who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year (PTI)
Mahua Moitra (49), who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year (PTI)

The federal agency has asked Moitra (49), who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year, to appear before it on February 19 in Delhi to record her statement under FEMA.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Officials familiar with the matter said ED has already registered a case under FEMA against her. “We have information about certain foreign transactions including undisclosed ones which are being probed under FEMA. We have asked her to appear on February 19,” one of officers said, requesting anonymity.

While people close to Moitra denied receiving any summons from ED, a text message to the TMC leader seeking her comment did not elicit a response.

Moitra is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of a preliminary enquiry (PE) in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case. Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is the original complainant in the CBI matter, has already recorded his statement before the anti-corruption agency.

In September last year, Moitra found herself embroiled in a political row after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the basis of a complaint by Dehadrai, who alleged the TMC leader, who represented Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal, accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament.

On December 8, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the ethics committee of the House.

In November last year, based on a reference by Lokpal — the anti-corruption authority that looks into the complaints against public servants — CBI registered the PE into allegations against Moitra. Earlier this month, the agency also sought the report of the ethics panel from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Moitra is also likely to be quizzed by CBI soon on the matter, officials said.

As part of the PE, CBI is empowered to examine documents and summon a person for questioning, but cannot carry out searches or make arrests.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live , Bharat Bandh alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On