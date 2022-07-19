ED summons Sena MP Sanjay Raut again for questioning on Wednesday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for questioning on Wednesday in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The ED asked Raut, who is being grilled in a case related to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl, in Mumbai, to report to its office in the city at 11am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had last been questioned in the case on July 1 for about 10 hours. The cases is related transactions involving his wife and 'associates', officials said.

Also read | Raut tweets about counting daggers and those who gave a hug as MPs desert Uddhav

The Sena MP from the Rajya Sabha, a close aide of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

Last time, Raut had described himself as a ‘fearless’ person as he appeared before the ED in the case. “I'm a fearless person because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we'll get to know that later. Right now, I feel I'm going to a neutral agency, and I trust them completely,” he had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," Raut had told reporters while exiting the ED office.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail