ED summons Shiv Sena MP for questioning in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Bhavana Gawali on October 4 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case registered against her. The agency arrested her close aide Saeed Khan yesterday. Gawali is accused of conspiring in connivance with Khan to convert Mahila Utkarsha Pratishatan, a trust, into a company through fraud to take over its property.

People aware of the matter said ED seeks to interrogate the two together. ED’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Gawali is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered in Maharashtra’s Washim district in May 2020 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the trust. Gawali, who was also the chairperson of the trust, is the complainant in the FIR. She had accused her personal secretary Ashok Gandule and other employees of conspiring to misappropriate ₹18.18 crore belonging to the Pratishatan.

In its remand application for Khan, the ED on Monday told a special PMLA court that Gawali, through Khan and his accomplices, criminally conspired to convert the Pratishthan into a company under the Company Act through forgery in January 2020. ₹69 crore in book value was transferred to the newly formed company. Khan and Shalinitai Pundlikraoji Gawali, the mother of Bhavana Gawali, are the directors of the company.

ED informed the court that the accused forged documents, letters, and certificates for submission to the Registrar of Companies.

ED last month carried out searches at the premises of Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan.

There was no immediate response from Gawali.