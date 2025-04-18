ED turns up as man boasts dog cost 50 crore

A Bengaluru dog breeder found himself hosting unexpected visitors on Thursday when Enforcement Directorate officials arrived at his residence, prompted not by his prized canines but by his astonishingly creative claim on social media of purchasing the world’s most expensive dog for ₹50 crore. S Satish with the dog (HT photo)

According to officials, ED conducted a search at the residence of Satish S in JP Nagar Phase III and examined relevant documents related to what would have represented a staggering expenditure in the pet ownership realm.

Upon investigation, officials determined that the claim of the dog’s ₹50 crore price tag was false. ED officials have detained Satish and are currently questioning him regarding this rather imaginative financial declaration.

The man brought the spotlight on himself when in a post on Instagram, he claimed to have acquired a rare “wolf dog” for ₹50 crore. The dog was purportedly a mix of wild wolf and Caucasian Shepherd.

This claim sparked considerable debate on social media, with scepticism eventually giving way to rumours that Satish had artificially inflated the dog’s value. “We are examining all books and his accounts,” said an ED official aware of the development, who declined to speculate on current market rates for luxury pets or whether the dog came with its own trust fund.