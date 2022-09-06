Home / India News / ED won’t find anything, says Manish Sisodia amid ongoing raids

ED won’t find anything, says Manish Sisodia amid ongoing raids

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 11:45 AM IST

When asked if ED was going to conduct raids at his residence as well, Sisodia said he did not have any information on that

No ED raid has been conducted at Sisodia’s residence yet. (Manish Sisodia Facebook)
No ED raid has been conducted at Sisodia’s residence yet. (Manish Sisodia Facebook)
ByAlok K N Mishra

The ongoing raids by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 35 locations on Tuesday in the national Capital and other places spread across multiple states in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case, has elicited strong reactions from deputy CM and AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia.

No ED raid has been conducted at Sisodia’s residence yet which was raided by CBI last month in the excise case.

In reaction to the raids being conducted by the ED at several locations in excise case, the deputy CM Sisodia, who is an accused in an FIR lodged by CBI in the excise case, said nothing will be found in the raids.

Also Read: ED searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

“Earlier the CBI conducted a raid in which nothing was found, even in the ED raid, nothing will be found. It is all being done to stop the reforms being implemented by (CM) Arvind Kejriwal in the education sector. They would not be able to stop it even after misusing the CBI and ED,” Sisodia said, slamming the BJP led central government.

Sisodia accused the central government of misusing the CBI and ED.

When asked if ED was going to conduct raids at his residence as well, Sisodia said he did not have any information on that.

“I have worked with honesty and even if they (ED) conduct a raid, they may find building plans of some schools,” said Sisodia.

Reacting to the developments , AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said after CBI the ED also gave “clean chit” to Manish Sisodia.

“The ED is conducting raids at many places but it did not come to Manish Sisodia residence for conducting raids. It was because they knew that nothing will be found in the raid, so they did not conduct any raid. After the CBI, the ED has now also given clean chit to Sisodia,” said Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will lead a group of BJP MLAs and leaders to protest outside Sisodia residence in the excise case on Tuesday.

“The AAP government is involved in corruption in excise case. We are not saying this. The chief secretary of Delhi has flagged irregularities and corruption in the excise case. We are going to protest to demand the sacking of Manish Sisodia from Delhi cabinet,” said Bidhuri.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out