Education minister lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19

National Education Policy (NEP) will fully equip and enable students to meet the needs of the 21st century.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:29 AM IST
The efforts of students, teachers and the government have compensated for the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on education, said union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday, adding that people have learned to use technology better and more constructively.

"Education has been affected due to the closure of schools, but through your, your teachers' and our efforts, we have compensated for this loss through online education. All of you have learned to use technology better during this pandemic and you are doing something constructive with it. You have fully taken advantage of the confluence of information and communication technology," Pokhriyal said while virtually interacting with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

He also informed students that the National Education Policy (NEP) will fully equip and enable them to meet the needs of the 21st century.

"With this help, your learning will be made more experiential, holistic and integrated," the minister said while telling them about persons like Dr Kalam, Guru Gobind Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and inspiring them to assimilate the values of nation-building as conveyed by these personalities.

"Everyone has to be united with the spirit of collectivity as Team India. All of you are the pillar of self-reliant India and the goal of a USD 5 trillion strong economy rests on your strong intentions and shoulders and I have full confidence in your capabilities," Pokhriyal told the students.

Earlier on various occasions, the Education Minister has interacted with students, teachers, professors, and parents to seek their opinion regarding education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

