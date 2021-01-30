Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer
The Visva Bharati, Santiniketan has invited online applications for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies, out of which, 53 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 33 for Professor, and 20 for Assistant Professor.
Educational Qualification:
Professor: A candidate should have a PhD. degree in the allied/concerned/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a min. of ten research publications in the peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC)-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table2.
Associate Professor: A candidate should have a good academic record, with a Ph.D. degree in the concern/allied/relevant disciplines or A candidate should have a Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks.
Assistant Professor: A Post Graduate with a Master's degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
