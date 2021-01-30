IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer

  • Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:11 AM IST

The Visva Bharati, Santiniketan has invited online applications for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies, out of which, 53 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 33 for Professor, and 20 for Assistant Professor.

Educational Qualification:

Professor: A candidate should have a PhD. degree in the allied/concerned/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a min. of ten research publications in the peer-reviewed or University Grants Commission (UGC)-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table2.

Associate Professor: A candidate should have a good academic record, with a Ph.D. degree in the concern/allied/relevant disciplines or A candidate should have a Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks.

Assistant Professor: A Post Graduate with a Master's degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
visva bharati university teaching vacancy job notification
app
Close
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: 106 teaching vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at visvabharati.ac.in on or before February 27, 2021, until 6pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site and those having temperature or showing related symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day.(HT File)
All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site and those having temperature or showing related symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day.(HT File)
employment news

Army recruitment rally for Punjab, JK, Ladakh in Jammu from March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • A recruitment rally of the Army for the post of Sepoy Pharma will be conducted for eligible candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from March 1-10 at Sunjwan Military Station in Jammu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: 16 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at iocrefrecruit.in on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
employment news

1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
According to police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Basavraj, who was working in the accounts section of KPSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CAG Recruitment 2021(HT File)
CAG Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

CAG recruitment 2021: 10,811 vacancies of auditors and accountants on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: 322 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

Andhra Pradesh GDS Recruitment 2021: 2296 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KDCCB Recruitment 2021.
KDCCB Recruitment 2021.
employment news

KDCCB Recruitment 2021: 100 Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:09 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHRC Recruitment 2021(HT File)
NHRC Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

NHRC Recruitment 2021: Application closing soon for 26 vacancies, check details

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for Stenographer, Research Assistant and other posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CAG Recruitment 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CAG Recruitment 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
employment news

CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies

Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Goa Niwas in New Delhi. Sawant said he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02-09-2020_000073B) (PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Goa Niwas in New Delhi. Sawant said he has tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02-09-2020_000073B) (PTI)
employment news

Goa govt will give jobs to kin of freedom fighters: Sawant

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday assured to fulfil the demand of government jobs to family members of freedom fighters in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image(Getty Images)
Representative image(Getty Images)
employment news

23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Interviews for certain categories of government jobs have been abolished in 23 states and 8 Union Territories to eliminate the scope of allegations of nepotism or corruption, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

NITRD Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for LDC, HMTS, Driver, and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP