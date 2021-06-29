Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal discharged from AIIMS after recovering from Covid-19
Education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal discharged from AIIMS after recovering from Covid-19

The Union minister tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21. He later resumed work after making a full recovery.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal was discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital in Delhion Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. He was admitted to the hospital on June 1 after he developed complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was complaining of difficulty breathing at that time.

The Union minister tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21. He later resumed work after making a full recovery.

While Pokhriyal was in the hospital, he wrote a poem narrating his struggles and how he managed to overcome the viral disease. In the poem Pokhriyal also called himself a "candle of hope" lighting against the darkness symbolic of the Covid virus.

The minister has authored more than 70 books. He has also received many national and international awards for his literary work. In January, Pokhriyal was virtually conferred ‘Canada Sahitya Gaurav’ by Hindi Writers Guild of Canada.

In December 2020, he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by London-based Vatayan-UK literary organisation.

He has also received the prestigious Sahitya Bharati Award from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

coronavirus
