Education second biggest focus of Union Budget 2021, says PM Modi

Addressing a webinar to discuss budget provision for the education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the second biggest focus of Budget 2021 has been on education, skill, research and innovation. "For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that language should not become an obstacle in the manifestation of talent, PM Modi said, "There are talents in every house of the country. In the new National Education Policy, the use of the Indian languages has been encouraged. It is the responsibility of the experts of every language, how the best content of the world should be made available in Indian languages."

"India has tested the Hydrogen Vehicle. Now we've to make ourselves industry-ready to utilize hydrogen as a fuel for transport. Future Fuel, Green Energy are very important to make 'Energy' self-sufficient. Hence, 'Hydrogen Mission' announced in the Budget is a huge resolution," he said.

Urging experts to come up with roadmaps for the best and fastest implementation of budget provision, PM Modi said, the budget has broadened India's efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability.