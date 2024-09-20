Food sector reformed in last 10 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government has undertaken many reforms in the past 10 years for the growth of the food processing sector and the effort is to ensure that India sets global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector. Modi’s message was read at the third edition of World Food India 2024, which is being held in the national capital from September 19 to 22. (AFP)

Modi’s message was read at the third edition of World Food India 2024, which is being held in the national capital from September 19 to 22. “World Food India 2024 as a vibrant platform for the brightest minds from global food industry, academia and research to make the most of increasing opportunities, share and engage in a two-way learning from each other’s experiences,” he added in his message.

At least 90 countries are participating in the event.

“In the modern era, through progressive agricultural practices, strong administrative frameworks and cutting-edge technologies, our effort is to ensure that India sets global benchmarks for innovation, sustainability and safety in the food sector,” said the PM’s message.

During the past 10 years, it added, the government has introduced wide-ranging reforms to transform the food processing sector.

“Through multi-dimensional initiatives such as 100% FDI in food processing, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises, Production Linked Incentive scheme for food processing industries, we are creating a strong ecosystem of modern infrastructure, robust supply chains and employment generation across the country,” the message said.

The PM’s message also highlighted that India has a vibrant and diverse food culture, and the backbone of the Indian food ecosystem is the farmer.

“It is farmers who have ensured the creation of nutritious and delicious traditions of culinary excellence. We are supporting their hard work with innovative policies and focused implementation.”

It also mentioned that the government’s vision is to empower small enterprises.

“We want our MSMEs to flourish and become an integral part of the global value chain and at the same time, encourage women to become micro entrepreneurs. At such a juncture, the World Food India is an ideal platform for India to work with the world through B2B interactions and exhibitions, reverse Buyer-Seller meets, and country, state and sector-specific sessions.”

The PM’s message said that the organisation of the Global Food Regulators Summit by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will bring together global regulators including WHO, FAO and several prestigious domestic institutes to discuss a wide gamut of issues such as food safety, quality standards, and best practices.

“Further, I am sure that important topics such as food irradiation to enhance food safety and reduce food wastage, plant-based proteins to promote nutrition and sustainability, as well as the circular economy, will be showcased. There is a need for realising the dream of building a sustainable, safe, inclusive, and nutritious world.”

At the inauguration of World Food India, Union food processing minister Chirag Paswan said that the Centre will aim to improve the agriculture sector. “Being an agro-based country, where the farmers are the backbone in terms of production, there’s an abundance,” he said. “How to convert this abundance into opportunity is what we are targeting and what we are aiming towards.”