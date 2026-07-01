Mahua Moitra shares video of egg attack during TMC meeting in Bengal: 'Police watching the fun'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said she was injured after she shared a video of a group of people hurling eggs at a venue where she was meeting party workers in West Bengal.

Moitra claimed she was “under attack” and accused BJP workers of being behind the incident. (X/@MahuaMoitra)

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Moitra claimed she was “under attack” and accused BJP workers of being behind the incident, while also alleging that West Bengal police personnel were present but did not intervene.

Taking to X, Mahua Moitra wrote: “Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on.” She also shared a video purportedly from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video shared by the TMC MP, men in a crowd can be seen throwing eggs towards a window of the building from where she is heard speaking inside. The footage also shows people cheering after the eggs hit the window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video shared by the TMC MP, men in a crowd can be seen throwing eggs towards a window of the building from where she is heard speaking inside. The footage also shows people cheering after the eggs hit the window. {{/usCountry}}

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In another video message addressed to West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, Mahua Moitra alleged that a mob gathered outside a party meeting at a private office in her constituency and pelted eggs and stones at the venue, injuring her when she approached a window.

She claimed she had called the DGP and shared the location, but alleged that while police arrived, they did not disperse the crowd and instead “stood and watched” as the attack continued, urging the top cop to intervene and fulfil the police’s duty of dispersing the mob.

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Series of egg attacks on TMC leaders

The egg attack during Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s meeting with party workers is not an isolated incident, with several similar cases reported involving TMC leaders in West Bengal in recent weeks.

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The pattern of such incidents reportedly began with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. On May 30, during a visit to Sonarpur to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence, he was allegedly attacked with stones and eggs. The incident reportedly left him with minor injuries. Videos from the spot showed a group of people heckling and roughing up the TMC leader amid sloganeering. Abhishek called the incident “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” and expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for standing by him.

On June 15, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh was also targeted when eggs were hurled at him outside party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in south Kolkata, shortly after he stepped out. Following the incident, Ghosh filed a complaint at Kalighat Police Station, seeking immediate action against those involved.

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In another incident, TMC youth leader Soumitra Banerjee was allegedly attacked with eggs while being taken to court by West Bengal Police. The attack reportedly took place after his arrest based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Ravi Keshari, who accused him of attacking BJP workers.

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