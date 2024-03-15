EGI, Kamra challenge HC order refusing stay on fact check unit

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) and satirist Kunal Kamra have challenged the Bombay high court order that refused to grant a stay on the creation of the government-led fact check unit as a third judge decided on whether the amendment itself is ultra vires and unconstitutional. They have moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court (HT Archive)

They have moved a special leave petition in the Supreme Court and have argued that if the fact check unit is brought into operation, intermediaries would start taking down all information that is identified as “fake, false or misleading” by the FCU to avoid legal liability.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Arguing that the rule in question is broad in scope, EGI and Kamra said that it will be used to “muzzle speech against the central government”, and by warning intermediaries with loss of safe harbour, the rule “coerces” them to “execute a regime of self-interested censorship of online content relating to the business of the Central Government”.

Other petitioners from Bombay HC are expected to follow suit, HT has learnt.