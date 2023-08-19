Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 Army personnel dead, 1 injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Ladakh

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Aug 19, 2023 09:18 PM IST

Nine Army personnel feared dead after their vehicle plunges into deep gorge in Ladakh.

Nine army personnel are feared dead after the truck they were travelling in plunge into a deep gorge in Ladakh on Saturday.“The death toll has increased to nine while one has been injured”, Lt Col PS Sidhu, defence PRO, Leh, said.“The convoy was moving from Leh to Kiari. One vehicle went offroad leading to mishap”, the defence official added.

The army team reportedly constituted of 311 Medium Regiment (artillery).

There were a total of three officers, two JCOs and 34 jawans travelling in three vehicles that comprised a Maruti Gypsy, a truck and an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

