'If they are honest…': BJP trains gun at Sisodia, Kavitha, Tejashwi

`The BJP on Saturday said the regional political parties involved in corruption are playing either the victim card or the emotional card facing an investigation from the central agencies. "They do not deny the charges. They are not helping the interrogation either," BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said as former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail, K Kavitha is being interrogated by ED and Bihar's Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned by the CBI in the land-for-job case. "In the Manish Sisodia case, the court said Sisodia's custodian interrogation is necessary. This is not a favour being extended to the ED. There is no political rivalry as well. Had he been so honest, then why Manish Sisodia is not giving the answers to the questions he is being asked? He should have said he is not involved in all these and should get a Bharat Ratna. But the court said that he is not replying to the questions, not cooperating with the investigation," Gaurav Bhatia said. Read | '… what can I say?': Nitish Kumar on raids on Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders

All corrupt regional political leaders will be brought to justice, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the land-for-job case, the BJP said Nitish Kumar too sought action against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi. “Now that there is an investigation, why are you not speaking up? They are saying everything is a political rivalry. Then why are you not getting a reprieve from the court?” Bhatia said. Read | ₹70 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold jewellery found during raids on Tejashwi Yadav, sisters

"Neither of the accused is coming out clean and claiming in public that they are not involved in this corruption," the BJP leader said.

"BRS leader K Kavitha was asked about her connection with Butchibabu. She did not give any reply. The kingpin of the liquor scam is Arvind Kejriwal. Kavitaji, you will have to tell the public what's your connection with Indospirits, with Butchibabu," the BJP leader added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy. On March 10, ED was given seven-day custody of Sisodia for interrogation in the money laundering aspect of the case.

Telangana's MLC K Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been summoned by the ED in connection with the same case. Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in the land-for-jobs case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON