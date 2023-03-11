Home / India News / CBI summons Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job case

CBI summons Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job case

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 11, 2023 10:50 AM IST

CBI summons Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav today for questioning in land-for-jobs case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Bihar deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs case. This is the second time he has been issued summons on the case, the first one being on February 4, according to ANI.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (HT)(HT_PRINT)
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Also read: ED raids 24 locations including Tejashwi Yadav’s residence in land-for-jobs case

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 24 locations including Yadav's Delhi residence, other locations in the national capital region, Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai in connection with a a money laundering probe in an alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ case.

CBI also had questioned former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi and Rabri Devi in Patna in the matter.

“It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters earlier on his parents being questioned on the case.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
bihar tejashwi yadav
bihar tejashwi yadav
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out