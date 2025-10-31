‘Ek khandani mafia phir se…': CM Yogi targets RJD’s Osama Shahab in Bihar rally

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday trained guns at the Mahagatbandhan bloc in Bihar even as he hit out at the "mafia raj" in Raghunathpur seat, where former gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin's Osama Shahab is an RJD contestant. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath contrasted Bihar's current law-and-order situation with that in UP. (ANI)

While addressing a rally in Siwan, CM Yogi hit out at Osama Shahab, saying, "ek khandani mafia wahan par phir se kabza karna chahta hai."

However, the chief minister warned that many such mafias “have been bulldozed to pieces” in UP.

He also lauded the law and order in UP and gave a clear message to voters: Bihar must not return to the days of muscle and fear and re-establish the NDA government.

"I visited Raghunathpur the day before yesterday. 'Ek khandani mafia wahan par phir se kabza karna chahta hai'. In Uttar Pradesh, we've bulldozed these mafias to pieces, opening the doors of hell for them."

Yogi Adityanath's remarks drew loud cheers from the crowd, as he contrasted the current law-and-order situation in UP.

The UP chief minister touted his state's transformation, declaring, "Ab Uttar Pradesh mein danga nahi, sab changa hai."

"The NDA promised in UP that it would end mafia rule and riots. In the last 8.5 years, not a single riot has taken place, and when someone tried to incite a riot, they were not only jailed but their property was confiscated and used to build homes for people experiencing poverty. For a developed India, we need a developed Bihar, and for a developed Bihar, we need an NDA government. Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and the guidance of PM Modi, we must re-establish the NDA government in Bihar," he added.

RJD has been facing heat for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of the late gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin, in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah, regarding Osama's candidature, questioned whether a party that gives tickets to such candidates can ensure the security of its people.

"I have seen RJD - Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidates' list, and it contains the name of Shahabuddin's son. Can Bihar remain safe if RJD gives the election ticket to Shahabuddin's son?" Shah said.

Bihar assembly election 2025 The Bihar assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

The NDA on Friday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising jobs to one crore youth, the creation of one crore 'Lakhpathi Didi', metro train services in four cities, and the development of seven international airports in the state, among others.

Seven expressways, 10 industrial parks, free quality education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels, and ₹2,000 monthly assistance for SC/ST students pursuing higher education are some of the other key features of the manifesto.