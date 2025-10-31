Bihar assembly election LIVE: JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar and others unveil NDA's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’

Live

By

The BJP and JDU-led NDA alliance in Bihar released its poll manifesto today, days after the Mahagathbandhan released its poll promises. Voting for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will take place in two phases on Nov 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14.

NDA leaders JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan have unveiled the poll manifesto.

Bihar assembly election LIVE: Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), has released its poll manifesto on Friday. Senior leaders of the alliance attended the event. Bihar assembly election | Key points The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and including the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, and others, released its manifesto on Tuesday titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran'. It promises to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide one government job to a member of every family, give women financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month, and put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold.

Last week, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

A total of 121 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections, and 122 will head to vote during the second phase.

...Read More

Bihar assembly election | Key points The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and including the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, and others, released its manifesto on Tuesday titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran'. It promises to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide one government job to a member of every family, give women financial assistance of ₹ 2,500 per month, and put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold.

2,500 per month, and put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold. Last week, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.

A total of 121 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections, and 122 will head to vote during the second phase.