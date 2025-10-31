Bihar assembly election LIVE: JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar and others unveil NDA's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’
Bihar assembly election LIVE: The BJP and JDU-led NDA alliance in Bihar have released its poll manifesto today, days after the Mahagathbandhan released its poll promises. Voting for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will take place in two phases on Nov 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14.
The BJP and JDU-led NDA alliance in Bihar released its poll manifesto today, days after the Mahagathbandhan released its poll promises. Voting for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will take place in two phases on Nov 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14.
Bihar assembly election LIVE: Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), has released its poll manifesto on Friday. Senior leaders of the alliance attended the event....Read More
Bihar assembly election | Key points
- The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
- The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and including the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, and others, released its manifesto on Tuesday titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran'. It promises to pass a law within 20 days of forming the government to provide one government job to a member of every family, give women financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month, and put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold.
- Last week, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections.
- A total of 121 constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections, and 122 will head to vote during the second phase.
Bihar assembly election Live: Extremely Backward Classes to get ₹10 lakh, says manifesto
“Financial and social empowerment of Extremely Backward Classes is very important. Different categories of Extremely Backward Classes will be given financial help of ₹10 Lakhs,” Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said.
Bihar assembly election Live: NDA promises one crore government and private jobs
In its manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, the NDA has promised one crore government and private jobs. The poll manifesto also promises various skill-based employment opportunities.
Bihar assembly election Live: assembly election Live: Government jobs, ‘Mission Crorepati’ mentioned in NDA's manifesto
The BJP-led NDA has promised over 1 crore government jobs, a Mega Skills Centre in every district, sending Bihar youth across the globe once they are upskilled, women to receive support of up to ₹2 lakh, the creation of 1 crore Lakhpati Didis, starting Mission Crorepati to ensure some women become crorepatis, financial support of up to ₹10 lakh for extremely backward classes, a committee to prepare welfare schemes for extremely backward classes, and an MSP guarantee in its poll manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’.
Bihar assembly election Live: NDA unveils poll manifesto
NDA leaders JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan have unveiled the poll manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra 2025’ for the Bihar assembly elections in Patna.
Bihar assembly election Live: PM Modi wishes Chirag Paswan on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished union minister for food processing industries Chirag Paswan on his birthday and appreciated his role in developing the food processing sector. "Best wishes to Cabinet Minister Shri Chirag Paswan Ji on his birthday. His work in developing the food processing sector is commendable. He is working tirelessly to fulfil the ideals of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," the post on X read.
Bihar assembly election Live: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrives
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has arrived at the venue in Patna to unveil NDA's manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections.
Bihar assembly election Live: Who will attend NDA's poll manifesto event?
Senior leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, Upendra Kushwaha, and Sanjay Jha will be present at the event to unveil the manifesto.
Bihar assembly election Live: Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reaches venue, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha about to reach soon
Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has reached the venue to join senior leaders in unveiling the NDA’s poll manifesto. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha is also expected to arrive soon.
Bihar assembly election Live: Amit Shah says Bihar polls about stopping 'jungle raj'
Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a gathering in Nalanda’s Hilsa, said that Bihar polls are not about "making anyone an MLA or a Minister" but stopping the "jungle raj". He said, “During the Lalu-Rabri rule, there were 38 massacres across Bihar. In 20 years, during Nitish Kumar's rule, not even one massacre occurred. In Nalanda too, several people were killed; kidnappings, extortion, murders and several other unlawful activities used to take place here."
Bihar assembly election Live: NDA to release its manifesto today
The National Democratic Alliance is set to release its poll manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, days after the Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto, which promised one government job to a member of every family and financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to women.