‘Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne’: AAP parivartan yatra in Gujarat to begin on May 15

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Chhotubhai Vasava holds a bow and an arrow during the 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan', at Chanderiya, in Bharuch on May 1. (AAP Gujarat. Mission2022 Twitter)
Published on May 14, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning to hold ‘parivartan yatras’ in Gujarat’s 182 assembly constituencies over a 20-day period starting May 15, the party said on Friday.

Gujarat AAP’s election In-charge Gulab Singh Yadav said AAP will field its candidates from all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. “The parivartan yatra will be a step towards ushering in new changes for Gujarat’s development,” he said at a media conference.

AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said AAP will generate awareness about BJP’s failures during the yatra.

“Now that individuals from all around Gujarat are joining the Aam Aadmi Party, the party has organised a Parivartan Yatra to interact with more people and take a step towards bringing about a much-needed change in the state. This yatra, which will begin on May 15 and cover all 182 vidhan sabhas in Gujarat, will take around 20 days to complete,” said Gulab Singh Yadav.

Party leaders will also meet women and farmers and discuss their issues and find out solutions and address all the basic needs that are not fulfilled. “This will help us get in touch with the ground reality of the state, and make us cognizant of every issue and concern that the people of Gujarat face in order to work towards bringing them the redressal of these problems,” he said.

The party has “composed a theme song for this transformation journey ‘Ek Moko Kejriwal Ne’, the teaser video for which was launched today,. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend a grand programme scheduled to be held at the end of the parivrtan yatras.

