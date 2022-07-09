Shinde, Fadnavis meet President, Rajnath, Nadda in Delhi; expected to meet PM

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind, more than a week after the new government was formed in the state amid Shinde’s revolt against his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting with the President was followed by a visit to defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Delhi visit comes amid buzz over appointments in the Maharashtra cabinet - the BJP is likely to keep key portfolios.

On Friday, Shinde and Fadnavis met Amit Shah. “I am confident that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, both of you will serve the people faithfully and take Maharashtra to newer heights of development," Shah said on Twitter on Friday night.

They are also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

On Twitter, Fadnavis, after the meeting with Shinde, tweeted: "Very thankful, Hon President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind ji for your valuable time and blessings to me and CM Eknathrao Shinde!”

After meeting BJP chief, Nadda, he wrote: “Thank you for your continuous support and guidance, Adhyaksh ji!”

The Maharashtra Chief Minister - on the meeting with Rajnath Singh in Delhi - wrote on Twitter in Marathi: “On this occasion, he expressed his readiness to extend all necessary cooperation on important issues related to defense in the state.”

Both Fadnavis and Shinde shared photos from the flurry of meetings.

Meanwhile, as the newly minted CM - along with Fadnavis - works on portfolio distribution, the political drama has not yet ended in Maharashtra.

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray - in a challenge to Shinde - said nobody could take the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol. He also called for fresh elections in the state.

