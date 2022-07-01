Eknath Shinde: Lesser known facts about the new Maharashtra CM

Rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post due to a lack of majority in the legislature.

Let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the new Maharashtra chief minister Shinde:

- Before he started his political career, Shinde, 58, was a rickshaw driver in Thane who arrived in the ‘City of Lakes’ from Satara.

- His induction into politics took place when he became a labour leader at Wagle Industrial Estate in the 1980s and was at the forefront of Shiv Sena agitations. After gaining recognition from party leader Anand Chintamani Dighe, Shinde was appointed as a shakha pramukh in Thane.

- In 2004, he was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and since then he has been a legislator for four consecutive terms- 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

- The former urban development minister in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government spent 40 days in prison after being arrested in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute protest over Belagavi.

- According to several reports, during the 1989 Mumbai riots, Shinde had saved the lives of a mother and her son and drove them to a hospital at night, former neighbours at the chawl he was staying at said.